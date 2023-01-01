We craft our live rosin with nothing but ice, water, heat and pressure to create a truly clean and flavorful product. To preserve the delicate flavors and aromas, we freezing the flowers immediately after harvest. The buds are then artisanally processed into a terpene-rich bubble hash and pressed at low temperatures, resulting in an ultra-pure, solventless live rosin which captures the true essence of our beloved genetics.



"An intensely flavorful and aromatic blend of tropical fruits, this unique strain can uplift mind and body.



Genetics: Florida Orange x Purple Punch



Flavors: Fruit soda, candy, skunk



Effects: Uplifting, mood elevation, creativity



Terpenes: d-limonene, β-myrcene, linalool"

