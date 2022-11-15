About this product
Ancient Aromas® Full-Spectrum Face Serum is the perfect partner in daily face care regimens. Our proprietary blend of essential oils and plant extracts offer nutrient-rich blessings to the skin. With subtle and fresh aromas of Palmarosa combined with the grounding comforts of Frankincense and Myrrh, our Full-Spectrum Face Serum offers both physical and spiritual comforts. Hydration and balance were key factors in the development of our Full-Spectrum Face Serum. While oil-based, our face serum nurtures and brings balance to the skin without clogging pores.
Ancient Aromas® offers a wide array of wellness products crafted from quality essential oils, natural plant compounds, and full-spectrum hemp extracts. Our company was founded in search of natural and healthier alternatives to self-care and healing. Developed and formulated by a biologist and massage therapist, our brand is recommended and trusted by many professionals and their clients.
