About this product
Biscotti is an Indica dominant hybrid that is beginning to make its mark. A newer strain, Biscotti is becoming known for its uplifting and stress-relieving properties. Starting off as a head high and slowly transitioning into a full-on body high, Biscotti makes you feel good from head to toe.
About this brand
Apex Extractions
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
