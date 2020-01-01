 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Apex Extractions
Apex Extractions Cover Photo

Apex Extractions

Award-winning cannabis concentrates and pens

We make concentrates, pens, and cartridges of the highest quality, at an unbeatable value.
We make concentrates, pens, and cartridges of the highest quality, at an unbeatable value.
We have a wide selection of sativa, hybrid and indica concentrates to choose from.
We have a wide selection of sativa, hybrid and indica concentrates to choose from.
The Apex Pinnacle is a disposable pen that hits hard like a dab- super terpy and intense.
The Apex Pinnacle is a disposable pen that hits hard like a dab- super terpy and intense.
Apex Extraction's CaliStick has over 90% THC. This disposable pen is ideal for casual users.
Apex Extraction's CaliStick has over 90% THC. This disposable pen is ideal for casual users.
Our most popular product line is our award-winning concentrate selection.
Our most popular product line is our award-winning concentrate selection.

About Apex Extractions

Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Cartridges

more products

Solvent

more products

Vape pens

more products

Available in

United States, California