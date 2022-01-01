About this product
Sour Pineapple Haze is a mellow hybrid that tastes sweet with a citrus zing! Euphoric and relaxing properties will have you easing through your day pain and stress-free. Not too sedating, this hybrid will have you feeling relaxed but still energized enough to tackle the day! Perfect for daytime use.
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
