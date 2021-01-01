About this product
Ready for a restful night of sleep? C3 features full-spectrum, organically-grown hemp extract with added CBN distillate and CBG isolate in a 3:2:1 ratio. Included in this formulation is an extensive proprietary terpene formula for rest and relaxation. Experiencing a restful night of sleep with lots of deep sleep can significantly improve your performance and recovery. If sleep is an issue for you C3 is a must try! Check out our DOSING CHART.
-C3’s star ingredient is CBN which is known for its sedative properties
-Start low and slow. We recommend starting with a few drops to assess tolerance. Not recommended to exceed .25mL per serving.
-At .25mL per serving, cost per dose is ONLY $1.50! Expected to last for 120 days.
30mL | 1 oz
800mg CBD | 400mg CBN | 200mg CBG
Made in USA
-C3’s star ingredient is CBN which is known for its sedative properties
-Start low and slow. We recommend starting with a few drops to assess tolerance. Not recommended to exceed .25mL per serving.
-At .25mL per serving, cost per dose is ONLY $1.50! Expected to last for 120 days.
30mL | 1 oz
800mg CBD | 400mg CBN | 200mg CBG
Made in USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Arcanum Edge
Since the enactment of the Farm Bill in 2018, people across the country have started using cannabinoids for athletics. In a market flooded with varying products, claims and promises, it can be hard to navigate which CBD brand is right for you. That’s where we come in. Arcanum is THE CBD brand for the modern day athlete. With a product suite tailored to both rigorous and mild activity, as well as extensive research to perfect each formulation, Arcanum products deliver the effects needed to keep you moving day in and day out.
WHAT IS THE ARCANUM EDGE ?
The Arcanum Edge is a mindset. It is the unrelenting chase of self improvement. It is the drive to push yourself in everything you do. It is the persistence to chase a goal with every ounce of sweat you have. It is the grittiness to endure through obstacles, and tenacity to overcome them.
Do you have the Arcanum Edge?
WHAT IS THE ARCANUM EDGE ?
The Arcanum Edge is a mindset. It is the unrelenting chase of self improvement. It is the drive to push yourself in everything you do. It is the persistence to chase a goal with every ounce of sweat you have. It is the grittiness to endure through obstacles, and tenacity to overcome them.
Do you have the Arcanum Edge?