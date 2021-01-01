About this product
Are you like most people who neglect one of the three major areas of recovery? By facilitating central nervous system recovery, you can make those all-important gains that give you the edge in performance. The Coil has more bioavailability than most tinctures on the market due to the added terpene profile with proven therapeutic effects. Designed for daily use, check out our Dosing Chart.
-Full spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich extract
-Botanically infused with a proprietary terpene blend to increase effectiveness
-The Coil is meant to be a daily supplement for the endocannabinoid system
-Spearmint flavor; graduated dropper
-Approximately 50 mgs/mL
-Refrigerate or store at room temperature
1500 MG CBD | 30mL | 1oz
Made in USA
About this brand
Arcanum Edge
Since the enactment of the Farm Bill in 2018, people across the country have started using cannabinoids for athletics. In a market flooded with varying products, claims and promises, it can be hard to navigate which CBD brand is right for you. That’s where we come in. Arcanum is THE CBD brand for the modern day athlete. With a product suite tailored to both rigorous and mild activity, as well as extensive research to perfect each formulation, Arcanum products deliver the effects needed to keep you moving day in and day out.
WHAT IS THE ARCANUM EDGE ?
The Arcanum Edge is a mindset. It is the unrelenting chase of self improvement. It is the drive to push yourself in everything you do. It is the persistence to chase a goal with every ounce of sweat you have. It is the grittiness to endure through obstacles, and tenacity to overcome them.
Do you have the Arcanum Edge?
