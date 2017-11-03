Amnesia Haze THCa Flower is a wonderful 80/20 sativa dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. This respected sativa strain is the child of the landrace strains South Asian and Jamaican! These very frosty and dense lime green buds have a treasure of bright white undisturbed trichomes hiding inside them! This strain has a loud aroma that offers notes of citrus and savory. Amnesia Haze got 1st Place in the 2004 Cannabis Cup and won 1st Place in the 2012 Sativa Cup! With accolades like this, Amnesia Haze is an honored sativa strain that will reliably deliver incredible euphoria and creativity!

Amnesia Haze Specifics:

Genetics – South Asian X Jamaican

THCa – 23.5%

Delta 9 THC – 0.282%

Total Cannabinoids – 25.2%



Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing

Smell: Citrus and Savory

Taste: Same as smell



Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.



Show more