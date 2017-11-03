Amnesia Haze THCa Flower

by Arete Hemp
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Amnesia Haze THCa Flower is a wonderful 80/20 sativa dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. This respected sativa strain is the child of the landrace strains South Asian and Jamaican! These very frosty and dense lime green buds have a treasure of bright white undisturbed trichomes hiding inside them! This strain has a loud aroma that offers notes of citrus and savory. Amnesia Haze got 1st Place in the 2004 Cannabis Cup and won 1st Place in the 2012 Sativa Cup! With accolades like this, Amnesia Haze is an honored sativa strain that will reliably deliver incredible euphoria and creativity!
Amnesia Haze Specifics:
Genetics – South Asian X Jamaican
THCa – 23.5%
Delta 9 THC – 0.282%
Total Cannabinoids – 25.2%

Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing
Smell: Citrus and Savory
Taste: Same as smell

Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

