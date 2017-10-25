White Widow THCa Flower is one of our best strains, and better than ever with an unbelievable 33.9% THCa! It is a 60/40 sativa dominant hybrid, type 1 hemp flower that is indoor grown with living soil. White Widow is a world famous strain and highly regarded, gaining its reputation from its astonishing trichome coverage! This incredibly potent sativa-hybrid has some rare genetics, with its parent strains being a Brazilian Sativa Landrace and a South Indian Indica. Delicious aromas of sour, fruity, floral, and creamy exude from these beautiful cannabinoid-covered buds! White Widow offers incredible sativa-hybrid effects, treating the user to exciting cerebral stimulation, alternative perspectives of reality, and a relaxing disposition.



White Widow Specifics:

Genetics – Brazilian Sativa Landrace X South Indian Indica

THCa – 33.9%

Delta 9 THC – 0.159%

Total Cannabinoids – 36.7%



Effects: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifting, Relaxing

Smell: Sour, Fruity, Floral, and Creamy

Taste: Same as smell



Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.

