White Widow THCa Flower

by Arete Hemp
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

White Widow THCa Flower is one of our best strains, and better than ever with an unbelievable 33.9% THCa! It is a 60/40 sativa dominant hybrid, type 1 hemp flower that is indoor grown with living soil. White Widow is a world famous strain and highly regarded, gaining its reputation from its astonishing trichome coverage! This incredibly potent sativa-hybrid has some rare genetics, with its parent strains being a Brazilian Sativa Landrace and a South Indian Indica. Delicious aromas of sour, fruity, floral, and creamy exude from these beautiful cannabinoid-covered buds! White Widow offers incredible sativa-hybrid effects, treating the user to exciting cerebral stimulation, alternative perspectives of reality, and a relaxing disposition.

White Widow Specifics:
Genetics – Brazilian Sativa Landrace X South Indian Indica
THCa – 33.9%
Delta 9 THC – 0.159%
Total Cannabinoids – 36.7%

Effects: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifting, Relaxing
Smell: Sour, Fruity, Floral, and Creamy
Taste: Same as smell

Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.

About this strain

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Arete Hemp
Arete Hemp
Shop products
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!

***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED PERIODICALLY***
Notice a problem?Report this item