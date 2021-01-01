Loading…
Logo for the brand Austin and Kat

Austin and Kat

Austin and Kat - 2mg for Small Dogs

About this product

Austin and Kat CBD biscuits are small batch baked for quality. They are gluten-free, vegan and completely free of preservatives.

Infused full spectrum, hemp derived CBD, coconut oil, oats, apples, peanut butter, cinnamon and turmeric, these will be a welcome addition to your pet’s current diet.

Suggested Serving: 1mg per 10 lbs of weight every 4-8 hours or as needed.

5mg bags contain 30 biscuits for larger dogs
2mg bags contain 40 biscuits for smaller dogs
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!