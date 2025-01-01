The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to purity, rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more time, effort, and attention, but it’s worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment.

