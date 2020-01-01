 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wellness, Balance & Holistic Health

As a family-owned and operated business, we guarantee the highest quality cannabis flower.
Our pre-rolls are only filled with our estate flower, grown on our farm in Santa Barbara.
All of our flower is hand selected, hang dried and hand trimmed.
Everything we sell is grown on our farm in Coastal Santa Barbara.
For more pictures, videos and interviews check out our instagram @AutumnBrands
About Autumn Brands

For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.

Cartridges

Flower

Pre-rolls

Available in

United States, California