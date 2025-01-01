Double Dream was bred by Purple City Genetics and grown by us at Autumn Brands. This sativa-dominant strain is a cross between Blue Dream and Dream Star. Upon first smell, it is very similar to Blue Dream. But with further inspection, there are hints of gas and spice not found in regular Blue Dream. When smoking, the floral comes to the forefront, but the taste is much more complex. There is an amazing blend of spice, sweet, and berry that makes Double Dream a unique and must-try flower. Smokers report feeling relaxed but still functional, making this strain a great day-time smoke.

