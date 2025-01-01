Gary is an indica-dominant cross of Y (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman. This strain was pheno-hunted by Purple City Genetics and grown by us at Autumn Brands. These bright green buds have a very distinctive sweet and funky nose. The taste is unique, with a very umami profile. Smoking Gary will definitely leave your mouth watering and wanting more! Users report feeling giggly and talkative with an overwhelming sense of joyfulness.

read more