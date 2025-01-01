Our version of Lemon Tree (aka Caps Frozen Lemons) was bred by the famous breeder Capulator, pheno hunted by Haze Valley nursery, and grown by us at Autumn Brands. This strain was made by combing the delectable Freezerburn X Lemon Fire F3 strains. Lemon Tree is Sativa leaning (75% Sativa/25% Indica) and is the ideal flower for any Sativa enthusiast. This strain has a high that is clear-headed, cerebral, and creative. This cultivar has been designed to deliver an uplifting and adventurous experience. The nose is very strong, with a loud mixture of sour and lemons. The smoke tastes very similar, with hints of spicy diesel and menthol on the exhale.

