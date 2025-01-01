About this product
"No matter the time, it's always a good time for ErrTime. This balanced hybrid blend of Pop Rockz x Cookies delivers smooth, flavorful smoke with sweet candy, creamy vanilla, and a hint of earthy gas in every puff.
Packed into a convenient 10-pack of mini prerolls, ErrTime offers a mellow, euphoric high that keeps you lifted without going overboard. Perfect for hanging with friends, vibing solo, or just taking the edge off—because anytime can be ErrTime.
Flavor: Candy sweet · Creamy vanilla · Earthy gas
Effects: Mellow · Euphoric · Balanced"
About this brand
Autumn Brands
The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to purity, rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more time, effort, and attention, but it’s worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment.
