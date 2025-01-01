"When it’s time to fully tap out, get Cooked. This hybrid mini preroll 10-pack blends the sweet vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake with the loud, funky garlic fuel of GMO, creating a bold, flavorful smoke that’s as rich as it is heavy-hitting.



Expect sweet, doughy aromas layered with savory gas and earthy spice, delivering a smooth, terpene-loaded experience. The high is deep, relaxing, and euphoric—perfect for winding down, zoning out, or just embracing the melt.



Flavor: Sweet cake, garlic funk, earthy spice

Effects: Relaxed · Stoney · Sedated

One puff in and yeah... you’re Cooked."

