Mule Fuel is an indica leaning hybrid cross between GMO and Mendo Montage. This cut is from Thug Pug Genetics, and pheno-hunted by Gnome Grown. The flower is chunky, bright green, and covered in dense trichomes. Mule Fuel has a very pungent aroma of lemon, pine, and hints of funky gas. Smoking this strain coats your mouth with an umami savoriness unlike most flower, with nice lemon and pine notes on the back end. Users report smoking Mule Fuel makes them feel happy, hungry, and sleepy.

