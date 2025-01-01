About this product
"OGZ was bred by Hendrx nursery and grown by us here at Autumn Brands. This indica-leaning strain brings together the vibrant and fruity flavors of Z with the classic gassy and potent OG Kush. The flowers of OGZ are dense and chunky. They also have neon-orange pistils, and are caked in a white frosting of trichomes.
OGZ has a dynamic gassy, fruity, and tropical scent complemented by earthy and piney undertones. When consumed, OGZ has a taste that is sweet and fruity, combined with earthy and herbal notes.
Consumers of OGZ have said it delivers a great high with relaxing effects. Smokers first report a wave of euphoria and happiness that promotes a positive and uplifted mood. As the high progresses, they say a calming sense of physical relaxation takes over which allows for a state of tranquility and peace. Many describe this state as restful and recharging without making them too tired. OGZ is also a great strain for pain management."
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
About this product
About this brand
Autumn Brands
The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to purity, rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more time, effort, and attention, but it’s worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment.
