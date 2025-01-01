"OGZ was bred by Hendrx nursery and grown by us here at Autumn Brands. This indica-leaning strain brings together the vibrant and fruity flavors of Z with the classic gassy and potent OG Kush. The flowers of OGZ are dense and chunky. They also have neon-orange pistils, and are caked in a white frosting of trichomes.

OGZ has a dynamic gassy, fruity, and tropical scent complemented by earthy and piney undertones. When consumed, OGZ has a taste that is sweet and fruity, combined with earthy and herbal notes.

Consumers of OGZ have said it delivers a great high with relaxing effects. Smokers first report a wave of euphoria and happiness that promotes a positive and uplifted mood. As the high progresses, they say a calming sense of physical relaxation takes over which allows for a state of tranquility and peace. Many describe this state as restful and recharging without making them too tired. OGZ is also a great strain for pain management."

