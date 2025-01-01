"There’s nothing to change here—No Notes is that smooth, dialed-in hybrid that just gets it right. A flavorful fusion of Carbon Fiber x LA Pop Rockz, this preroll brings you sweet, gassy, and fruity vibes with a mellow yet mood-lifting high that hits just right.



Carbon Fiber, bred by Cannarado and pheno-hunted by Purple City Genetics, blends Grape Pie x Cookies and Crème x Biscotti into a sweet berry-grape smoke with spicy black pepper and herbal undertones. It’s known for its uplifting, anxiety-easing effects—ideal for stress, mood swings, or just leveling out after a long day.



LA Pop Rockz, from Seed Junky Genetics, brings the candy power with a strong, sweet, and floral flavor that makes your taste buds dance. It layers in a relaxing, playful body high that balances the cerebral uplift perfectly.



Expect dense flavor, a balanced buzz, and absolutely no notes—just fire."



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for your support!

