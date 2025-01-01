Blast off with one of our soon-to-be-classic strain – Space Station. Over a year and a half of R&D has led us to this point, but it has been worth the wait. This strain was bred by Purple City Genetics, and pheno hunted and grown by us at Autumn Brands. These beautiful, purple flowers look like the perfect, picturesque buds that every cannabis aficionado would be happy to show off! Space Station is a cross of Super Sonic and Governmint Oasis (Smackers), and the pheno we selected is really the best of both parents. It has a unique profile of sour, gas, earthiness, and cream. The taste is similar to the nose, a unique blend of sour and cream. Smokers report feeling happy and hungry after partaking in Space Station flower, as well as aiding with sleep.

