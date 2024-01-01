LIVE ROSIN NIGHT QUEEN INDICA TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 2.5G

by Aventus 8
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience the allure of the night with Night Queen, a flavor that combines dark and decadent coca with a touch of mysterious elegance. This enchanting treat is perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Elevate your disposable hemp experience to its peak with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, perfectly complemented by the Diamond 2.0 device. Crafted from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 incorporates three advanced technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These innovations seamlessly deliver a consistent, flavorful, and practical experience. Our potent THC-A Rosin blend enhances your journey with optimal THC-A levels, enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Explore a curated selection of ten flavors thoughtfully designed to provide a complete and flavorful experience, puff after puff. Discover Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Sativa Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Negatives:

  • Night Queen effects are mostly calming.

    Night Queen potency is higher THC than average.

Night Queen is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and an unknown Afghani strain. This strain is 0% sativa and 100% indica. Night Queen is a pure and unhybridized Afghani landrace that was first seen in the 1980s and now making a re-appearance in the Dutch Passion collection. Night Queen is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Night Queen effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Night Queen when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Dutch Passion, Night Queen features flavors like citrus, spicy, and kushy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Night Queen typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Night Queen is a potent and resinous variety that produces long and dense buds of very heavy hitting indica bud. Night Queen can be used sparingly yet still be very effective so your harvest will go a long way. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Night Queen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aventus 8
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

