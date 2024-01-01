MIND MELT MUSHROOM LADY ZAZA HYBRID TORCH THCA DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 3.5G

by Aventus 8
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Unleash your inner diva with Lady Zaza – a blend of luscious strawberries and creamy vanilla as elegant and irresistible as a red carpet entrance. Take a voyage with Mind Melt. Dive into 3.5 grams of relaxation, expertly crafted with our special THC-A and Mushroom Extract blend. Experience it on the go with our popular 3.5g box device, designed for preheating and convenience. Type: Hybrid Capacity: 3.5g Blend: Mind Melt Blend Main Cannabinoids: Mushroom extract Infused with THC-A Finish: Black Soft Touch Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

Lady Zaza is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lady Zaza is a rare, hybrid strain that will engage all of your senses. The experience begins with our gorgeous buds that have a wide-ranging color palette. Next, your sense of smell will be overcome with the delicious, combined fragrance of sugary sweet candy and delicate apple pastry. Lady Zaza is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lady Zaza effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lady Zaza when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Green Therapy NYC, Lady Zaza features flavors like candy, apple, and pastry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Lady Zaza typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Lady Zaza is a potent and tasty strain that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. It has dense buds with purple hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lady Zaza, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aventus 8
Aventus 8
Shop products
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item