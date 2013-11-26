About this product
Aventus Delta 8 vape cartridges feature full spectrum cannabinoid and terpene blends conceived to give you the maximum effects.
1000mg full oil
950 mg total cannabinoids
5% terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, or other cutting agent
derived from Natural hemp grown in California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado
Delta 8 THC is a strong cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
Product Description
Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material.
Flavor: Lemon Haze
Sativa
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Polycarbonate
Ingredients: Natural Spectrum Delta 8 THC oil and Lemon Haze terpene.
1000mg full oil
950 mg total cannabinoids
5% terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, or other cutting agent
derived from Natural hemp grown in California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado
Delta 8 THC is a strong cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
Product Description
Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material.
Flavor: Lemon Haze
Sativa
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Polycarbonate
Ingredients: Natural Spectrum Delta 8 THC oil and Lemon Haze terpene.
About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aventus 8
Aventus 8 is a Miami based distributor and manufacturer of high-end artisan hemp products focusing on the delta 8 market. We are the largest delta 8 nano - tech chocolate companies in the United States and take pride in our unique luxury direction. We are one of a handful companies that focus on vape pod variations offering magnetic pods and luxury batteries all at an affordable price.