Torch Pulse Live Resin THC-A 6G Disposable Vape Tangie Berry Hybrid

by Aventus 8
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover the cutting-edge experience of Torch Hemp's Live Resin THC-A blend with our sleek new 6g Pulse device. This potent blend bursts with vibrant flavors, capturing the essence of the freshest strains. The Pulse device, designed for the modern enthusiast, ensures a smooth, consistent hit every time. Elevate your sessions with the perfect combination of power and style.

Profile: An invigorating blend of zesty citrus, sweet berries, and subtle pine flavors creates a balanced and uplifting experience. Its aroma is fruity and floral, featuring prominent notes of ripe berries complemented by delicate floral undertones.

Type: Hybrid

Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P, CBN

Ideal for enhancing focus and unwinding after work.

About this strain

Tangie Berry is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Berry White. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Tangie Berry is a fruity and uplifting strain that can enhance your mood and creativity. Tangie Berry is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tangie Berry effects include feeling focused, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tangie Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Kaviar, Tangie Berry features flavors like citrus, berry, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Tangie Berry typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Tangie Berry has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in amber trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tangie Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
