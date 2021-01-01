About this product
Our Blueberry Pie is not quite like grandma made but equally delicious. This berry pungent hemp flower crosses GSC with Blue Dream, creating a beautiful bag appeal strain with a fruity blueberry nose. Although this is a top-shelf indoor cultivar and sought after for its visual appearance, the potency also rivals the finest sun-grown CBD flower. We suggest this indica strain for mellowing out in the evening and a relaxing before bed smoke.
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.