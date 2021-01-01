About this product
Legendary Jack is a rich, earthy exotic with notes of dark chocolate and bitter orange peel. This hemp strain produces small dense, colorful buds with bright orange and yellow hues. Although Legendary Jack is an indica leaning hybrid, it may be mild enough for both day and evening smoke sessions.
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.