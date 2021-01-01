About this product
Lemon Cake is a chunky citrus packed bud with energetic up-lifting sativa effects. This new harvest flower pairs some of the best sour genetics together in compact nugs with marvelous bag appeal. These hemp flowers have a wide array of deep trichome dusted greens with a piney citrus nose. This is a preferred day time CBD flower for those looking to get motivated.
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.