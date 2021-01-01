Baked Smart
Cannacals™ Home Kits - Targets
About this product
3 sheets of 8 Cannacals™ 1.5" Targets
Marks 24 cookies, brownies, or bars
Home Kits are designed for consumers to have a simple, quick way to apply edible safety symbols to their cannabis edibles. Cannacals™ can be baked on at home, or easily affixed to a cannabis-infused product purchased from a dispensary. Cannacals™ consist primarily of starches and sugars in the edible base. They are pre-printed with edible food colors that retain color clarity and resist color bleeding, even on high moisture applications. Cannacals™ absorb moisture from the food product and become soft, melding in with the food item and cutting easily. Made in the USA and Orthodox Union Kosher Certified.
