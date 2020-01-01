 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Baked Smart
Baked Smart Cover Photo

Baked Smart

The Original Safety Symbol™ - Marking edibles made easy!

A cookie marked with Cannacals™ Targets.
A cookie marked with Cannacals™ Targets.
Caramel marked with Cannacals™ Sheets.
Caramel marked with Cannacals™ Sheets.
Chocolates marked with Cannacals™ Transfers.
Chocolates marked with Cannacals™ Transfers.
Muffins using Colorado's Universal Symbol.
Muffins using Colorado's Universal Symbol.
Cannacals™ Home Kits -Transfers and Targets- for DIY edible chefs.
Cannacals™ Home Kits -Transfers and Targets- for DIY edible chefs.

About Baked Smart

Baked Smart supports and promotes common sense, community-minded safety for cannabis edibles. Baked Smart’s exclusive product, Cannacals™, are the industry’s first edible safety design made for easy and direct application to infused foods. Our edible green crosses make it possible to distinguish a regular food item from a food that contains cannabis and avoid accidental consumption. Cannacals™ adhere with moisture and can easily be applied to almost any food product including candy, chocolate, and baked goods. Baked Smart’s Cannacals™ Home Kits are designed for consumers to have a simple way to apply edible green crosses to their cannabis creations. Cannacals™ can be baked on at home, or easily affixed to a cannabis-infused product purchased from a dispensary. The cannabis industry has a long history of using the green cross as a representative symbol. Baked Smart felt it was the obvious symbol of choice and provides a quick way to identify infused foods. Our mission is to one day see all edibles marked with the green cross.