About this product
Lavender is widely used for its calming and relaxing properties, it has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve the quality of sleep, bringing the body into a more harmonious and peaceful state.
Roman Chamomile is known for its soothing abilities, and is often used as a mild sedative to calm nerves and reduce anxiety by promoting relaxation. Studies have shown improved sleep quality and a decrease in the amount of time to fall asleep.
Valerian is widely used for its sedative and anti-anxiety properties. Studies show valerian reduces the time needed to fall asleep and improves overall sleep quality, without any morning grogginess.
Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits!
To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
Size/Volume: 0.5 mL
Total CBD: 200mg
Dose/Serving: 1.3mg/inhalation
Number of Uses: 150 Servings
Recommended Use: Gently inhale from the mouth piece for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Start with 2-4 inhalations. Wait 5-10 minutes to assess the effects before re-dosing.
Ingredients:
Organic Liquid Coconut Oil, Pure Hemp Derived CBD, infused with All Natural Terpenes.
About this brand
We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are:
- Made in the USA,
- THC Free
- Gluten-Free
- Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
-Peta Cruelty-Free
- Allergen-Free
- GMP Quality
While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects.
Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.