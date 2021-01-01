About this product
Enjoy the benefits of Full-Spectrum CBD in a familiar soft gel. Easy dosing and no taste make this an easy addition to your wellness routine. 25 mg CBD per softgel. 60 soft gels per container.
About this brand
BATCH by WI Hemp Scientific
BATCH is a premium CBD brand the sources from local, organic hemp farmers. Through their in-house extraction and formulation processes, they are able to maintain an unparalleled level of quality.