Energy Gummies

by BATCH
THC —CBD —
About this product

PRE-WORKOUT FOR EVERYDAY LIFE

These 'Clean Energy' gummies offer a blend of nature's most effective nootropics: cordyceps mushroom, green tea caffeine, alpha-GPC, 5-HTP, and L-theanine combine to give the smoothest energy boost one can imagine.

Sorry coffee, we have you beat! No jitters, no crashes, more cost effective, and more convenient. And without all the excessive amounts of stimulants that are packed into most energy drinks and pre-workouts.

About this brand

Logo for the brand BATCH
BATCH
BATCH is a premium CBD brand the sources from local, organic hemp farmers. Through their in-house extraction and formulation processes, they are able to maintain an unparalleled level of quality.
