About this product
FOR RELIEF YOU CAN FEEL
This warming and cooling relief balm delivers 1250 mg of Full Spectrum CBD right where you need it so you can recover quickly and get back to what you do best. 2.5 oz / 75 mL no-mess twist-up container.
• Boosted with camphor (6.6%) and menthol (6.7%) for a pleasant warming and cooling sensation.
• Enriched with jojoba oil and essential oils for quick absorption.
• Subtle lemongrass aroma.
• Non-GMO.
• Paraben-free.
About this brand
BATCH by WI Hemp Scientific
BATCH is a premium CBD brand the sources from local, organic hemp farmers. Through their in-house extraction and formulation processes, they are able to maintain an unparalleled level of quality.