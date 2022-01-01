Experience the benefits of BATCH's award-winning CBD Oil for just the cost of shipping. This week's supply of CBD is perfect to discover how our CBD can help you.



- Crafted from organic, locally sourced hemp

- Full-spectrum extract

- 4 unique blends each paired with functional terpenes

- 165 mg CBD total in a 5 mL bottle (equates to 5 servings of 33 mg CBD)