About this product
Specifications:
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
THCA Percentage: 59.48%
Aroma/Flavor: Gassy, creamy, citrusy, and earthy
Effect: Relaxing, euphoric, uplifting, creative
Genetics: The White x Chem 4 OG
Introducing THCA Snowballs Smalls – the epitome of pure and potent enjoyment! Crafted with precision and care, our THCA Snowballs are made with Premium THCa flower coated in THCa isolate. These snowballs will transport you to a winter wonderland of relaxation and euphoria.
How Are THCa Snowballs Made?
Similar to the Moon Rocks concept, our THCa Snowballs are made by taking our top-shelf flower, typically priced at $45/8th, and giving it a gentle mist of distilled water, then rolling the nugs around in pure 99.99% THCa isolate. This gets the isolate to stick to the buds without adding any unnatural ingredients! From here, we let the buds cure for a day so the moisture goes away, and then the snowballs get packed in our bags, sealed, and sent to you.
How To Smoke THCa Snowballs?
It is possible to smoke snowballs just like you would any regular bud, in a joint or blunt, out of a bong, or even in a dry herb vaporizer. Because of all the extra THCa on the outside of the bud, we recommend being careful with the product and even consider breaking it down by hand as opposed to using a grinder. If you do decide to use a grinder, make sure to include all the isolate that may have fallen off, in your bowl or joint for maximum potency!
About this brand
Bay Smokes
Bay Smokes kicked off when William and Katiana, a young couple with a serious love for cannabis, jumped into the game back in 2018. William was just 21, living in Arizona with Katiana, when the Farm Bill dropped and they saw their shot to start a CBD hustle.
For two years, they lived like nomads, cruising the West Coast, hitting up over 100 farms and extractors to lock down the best product for their brand. When Delta-8 started buzzing in 2020, they launched Bay Smokes, knowing it’d eventually turn into the cannabis gig they dreamed of.
Two years later, they rolled out THCA flower—the real deal they had been waiting for—and now they’re stoked to sling it nationwide, blazing trails in the legal weed scene. Since then, the company has grown to nearly 100 employees and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
