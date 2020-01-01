Our roots are in superfoods, and we deeply believe that everyone deserves to live their fullest lives. We lead the industry in quality, transparency, and care, while also driving progress in policy and advocacy. Bluebird is at the forefront of change, for the individual and for the world. We serve customers across the United States, who are looking for natural and effective ways to provide a happy and healthy lifestyle for themselves and their loved ones. Everyone in the Bluebird family wants to make the world a better place. We are a down-to-earth, passionate group of people dedicated to helping our customers on their paths to well-being. Partnerships and Alliances: Bluebird is on the board of directors of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, which is likely the most consolidated and influential hemp organization in America. The U.S. Hemp Roundtable is a 501(c) non-profit dedicated to protecting all aspects of the hemp industry through legislative and regulatory avenues. Bluebird is also a member of the Colorado Hemp Roundtable, a local hemp organization involved in legislative matters at the state level. The founder and CEO of Bluebird Botanicals, Brandon J. Beatty, is a co-founder and served as treasurer of the Industrial Hemp Research Foundation, a Colorado-based 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to initiating, supporting, and overseeing hemp related research at state universities. Bluebird’s COO, Kevin Liebrock, currently serves the foundation as a director. We are members of the ASTM International D37 Committee on Cannabis and several of its subcommittees, whose roots date back to the late 1800’s. We are on the Advisory Boards of Aims Community College‘s new Hemp Program and the Realm of Caring, a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on providing education and services related to the use of cannabinoids. Bluebird is also a member of the Hemp Industries Association (HIA), a nationwide hemp trade association that’s been functioning for over 20 years. Similarly, we’re also supporters of the local chapter, the COHIA. Lastly, and not through any one organization, we often lobby and fund lobbying in various states across the country with respect to implementing sound hemp laws and regulations.