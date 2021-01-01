Loading…
Logo for the brand Bud Bar Displays®

Bud Bar Displays®

X-Pod™

About this product

The X-Pod™ Features:

Screw Top Lid and Threaded Body – Creates an Air Tight Seal on the container that will keep your extract samples Fresher, Longer.

Sign Holder – This makes strain information/details easy to read for the Consumer.

Matte Black Finish – For a sleek look that repels fingerprints.

Seals – To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance.

Tether Ready – The X-Pod™ is designed for ‘Tether Ready’ use. Order the optional tethers now…or later.
