About this product

The X-Pod™ Features:



Screw Top Lid and Threaded Body – Creates an Air Tight Seal on the container that will keep your extract samples Fresher, Longer.



Sign Holder – This makes strain information/details easy to read for the Consumer.



Matte Black Finish – For a sleek look that repels fingerprints.



Seals – To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance.



Tether Ready – The X-Pod™ is designed for ‘Tether Ready’ use. Order the optional tethers now…or later.