CaBougieDo Eucalyptus Hemp and Tea Tree Bar of Soap will provide you with intense experience to remember and is included in our Men's Beard Kit. The eucalyptus and tea tree will energize your day while hemp, shea butter and a wonderful base cleanse your skin. Eucalyptus and tea tree essential oils are known for their medicinal properties in anti-fungal and anti-staph capabilities. Peppermint leaves are added for additional exfoliation.
Additional notes: Try showering with this soap when you have cold-like congestion or sinus allergies to create a soothing vapor.
Ingredients:
Eucalyptus Hemp and Tea Tree (Vegan, All Natural) - Saponified Oils (Olive Oil, Organic Palm Oil**, Organic Coconut Oil*, Organic Shea Butter*, Hemp Oil), Eucalyptus Globulus Essential Oil, Tea Tree Essential Oil, Peppermint Leaves. **Fair Trade, Sustainable-Palm Done Right, *Fair Trade
CaBougieDo LLC
CaBougieDo LLC is a family-owned business, created by baby boomer siblings who love premium quality health, beauty, wellness and pet care products, made from the purest ingredients, All of CaBougieDo members have over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and services industry managing finance, operations, inventory management, procurement business development, sales and marketing, quality control, safety and compliance and internal and external audits. As we navigate the aging process, the use of CBD and Non-CBD related products started us on our journey to educate ourselves about the various products on the market. From this we created CaBougieDo to promote health, beauty and wellness products for everyone. We believe in the highest quality and utmost integrity, as our health, beauty and wellness products are manufactured in FDA and GMP certified facilities and are 3rd Party Tested. To enhance our product line, CaBougieDo with over 40 years in the manufacturing, services and wood business incorporates its custom wood products to enhance its line of products.
State License(s)
209056064
L0002911082
