The Arizer XQ2 is an updated version of the iconic Extreme Q Vaporizer and features an advanced ceramic convection heater, custom session settings, and an updated programmable remote. Arizer gave the XQ2 Vaporizer a new convection heating system that pulls hot air over your material to deliver fantastic flavor no matter your temperature. The black metal cover of the XQ2 makes this desktop vaporizer sleeker than its predecessor, especially with the dynamic LED light at the bottom that shows you when you reach your desired temperature and when cooling is taking place. The new Arizer XQ2 Vaporizer allows you to use both balloon bag and direct vapor delivery via the included whip attachment. You can also connect the whip to your favorite glass bongs and water pipes to enhance your sessions!



The XQ2 Vaporizer’s 3-foot whip attachment allows for on-demand direct draws and utilizes a 3-speed fan for an “Assisted Draw” if preferred. The whip features glass ends for easy cleaning and maintenance, high-quality silicone tubing for smooth draws, and 360° degree Swivel Action for group sessions. The Arizer XQ2 also features a convenient balloon bag system to fill bags/balloons with tasty vapor. The XQ2’s balloons are ideal for heavy vape users and larger vaping sessions. Each Arizer XQ2 balloon can be cut and customized to fit your needs.



LED lights in the base of the Arizer XQ2 Vaporizer can be set to Dynamic Mode, Spectrum Mode, 1 of 8 individual color options, or they can also be turned off for more low-key vape sessions. The “Spectrum Mode” changes the color every 2 seconds in a continuous loop, while “Dynamic Mode” allows you to tell the state of the unit at a glance. If you’re looking for an affordable desktop vaporizer that won’t limit your potential, the Arizer XQ2 is the vaporizer for you!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Arizer XQ2 Desktop Vaporizer

Precise Temperature Control

Ceramic Heating Element

Triple Heat Sensors

Dual Functionality

Newest Version

Remote Control

Lifetime Warranty

Clear View LCD Screen

Midnight Chrome Finish

New Quieter Fan Function

Multiple Fan Speed Settings

Balloon Bag & Whip Inhalation



Box Includes:



1 x Arizer XQ2 Vaporizer

1 x Power Adapter

1 x Remote Control

2 x Glass Connoisseur Bowl

1 x Glass Aromatherapy Dish

1 x 3’ Foot Whip

1 x Glass Mini-Whip

1 x Glass Balloon Mouthpiece

1 x Balloon Connector

2 x Balloon Bags

1 x Balloon Cap

1 x Air Intake Filter

1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool

1 x Dome and Flat Screen

2 x Tuff Bowl Grips