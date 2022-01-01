About this product
The Arizer XQ2 is an updated version of the iconic Extreme Q Vaporizer and features an advanced ceramic convection heater, custom session settings, and an updated programmable remote. Arizer gave the XQ2 Vaporizer a new convection heating system that pulls hot air over your material to deliver fantastic flavor no matter your temperature. The black metal cover of the XQ2 makes this desktop vaporizer sleeker than its predecessor, especially with the dynamic LED light at the bottom that shows you when you reach your desired temperature and when cooling is taking place. The new Arizer XQ2 Vaporizer allows you to use both balloon bag and direct vapor delivery via the included whip attachment. You can also connect the whip to your favorite glass bongs and water pipes to enhance your sessions!
The XQ2 Vaporizer’s 3-foot whip attachment allows for on-demand direct draws and utilizes a 3-speed fan for an “Assisted Draw” if preferred. The whip features glass ends for easy cleaning and maintenance, high-quality silicone tubing for smooth draws, and 360° degree Swivel Action for group sessions. The Arizer XQ2 also features a convenient balloon bag system to fill bags/balloons with tasty vapor. The XQ2’s balloons are ideal for heavy vape users and larger vaping sessions. Each Arizer XQ2 balloon can be cut and customized to fit your needs.
LED lights in the base of the Arizer XQ2 Vaporizer can be set to Dynamic Mode, Spectrum Mode, 1 of 8 individual color options, or they can also be turned off for more low-key vape sessions. The “Spectrum Mode” changes the color every 2 seconds in a continuous loop, while “Dynamic Mode” allows you to tell the state of the unit at a glance. If you’re looking for an affordable desktop vaporizer that won’t limit your potential, the Arizer XQ2 is the vaporizer for you!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Arizer XQ2 Desktop Vaporizer
Precise Temperature Control
Ceramic Heating Element
Triple Heat Sensors
Dual Functionality
Newest Version
Remote Control
Lifetime Warranty
Clear View LCD Screen
Midnight Chrome Finish
New Quieter Fan Function
Multiple Fan Speed Settings
Balloon Bag & Whip Inhalation
Box Includes:
1 x Arizer XQ2 Vaporizer
1 x Power Adapter
1 x Remote Control
2 x Glass Connoisseur Bowl
1 x Glass Aromatherapy Dish
1 x 3’ Foot Whip
1 x Glass Mini-Whip
1 x Glass Balloon Mouthpiece
1 x Balloon Connector
2 x Balloon Bags
1 x Balloon Cap
1 x Air Intake Filter
1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool
1 x Dome and Flat Screen
2 x Tuff Bowl Grips
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
