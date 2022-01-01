Find your favorite cartoon series and snag yourself one of these CaliConnected exclusive’s while they last! Each Custom Art Nano Torch is wrapped with Limited Edition Artwork created by Dunkees, a renowned computer animation artist notorious for redesigning popular cartoon characters into his signature psychedelic styling. These mind-blowing nano torches are a smaller and improved version of the OG Custom Art Torches, with sicker colors and a more travel-friendly 6” inch stature for taking with you on-the-go. A redesigned All-Day Ignition Switch makes handling this torch with one hand a breeze and works to keep your sesh going. Each Nano Torch features a 12-port jet, soft flame mode, handy flame lock, and a fully adjustable flame size. Complete with a manufacturer lifetime warranty, the Dunkees Custom Art Nano Torch will be the last butane torch you ever need!



Dunkees became best known for his trippy styling and experimental mashups. Each of these Custom Art Nano Torches embody that style across a variety of mainstream cartoon characters to fit nearly any taste or preference. Choose between 25 unique wraps with original artwork that is sure to turn heads and make for a truly one-of-a-kind addition to your collection of dabbing essentials. Every Custom Art Nano Torch is available in your choice of base color with the Dunkees logo on the top of the torch and the artist’s signature permanently inscribed on both the artwork & base. These torches are intended for use with filtered butane only and can easily be refilled at the bottom when needed. From the latest and greatest in animated cartoon series to old school classics that will bring back memories of your childhood, you can't go wrong with a Dunkees Custom Art Nano Torch!

Get Connected:



Dunkees Custom Art Nano Torch 🔥

Made for Quartz, Titanium & Ceramic Nails

Reaches Temperatures up to 2700°F

Fully Adjustable Flame Size

New All-Day Ignition Switch

Unique Psychedelic Styling

Popular Cartoon Mashups

Refillable Butane Torch

One-Hand Ignition

Soft Flame Mode

6” inches Tall

12 Port Jet

Flame Lock

Easy to Use

Removable Base

Dunkees Signature

Limited Edition Artwork

Matching Color Accents

Compact & Travel-Friendly

Choice of New Bright Colors**

Manufacturer Lifetime Warranty



** Note: Red base is also available upon request, just leave a comment in the notes section of your shopping cart!

About the Artist:



Daniel Militonian (aka Dunkees) was born in Moscow, Russia, and immigrated to the United States when he was just 9 years old. Since early childhood he's had a passion for art, but decided instead to pursue a career in computer animation. In 2012, he started selling his art on the Venice Beach Boardwalk and quit his day job to become a full-time artist. Now as the owner of two galleries, Dunkees feels lucky and fortunate to have found his true calling. Most days you can find Dunkees painting live in California at his Venice Beach gallery.