The Focus V CARTA Laser E-Rig is kicking color into hyperdrive with its most radioactive look yet! This isn’t just a new paint job, as the Carta Laser Edition incorporates LED lights in the base to fully illuminate the two-toned glass bubble tops for an unmatched aesthetic. The Carta Laser Electronic Smart Rig revolutionizes on-the-go dabbing, opening up new possibilities by incorporating replaceable battery power and taking portability to its logical conclusion. Previous models of portable electronic dab rigs still rely heavily on electrical charging. In contrast, the Focus V Carta Laser Edition can be charged through a USB or can rely solely on the power of two rechargeable 18350 batteries. Want to venture to the middle of the Sahara Desert on foot with a fully powered e-rig? The Focus V Carta Laser Edition has you covered!



The Focus V CARTA Laser Edition is one of few dual-compatible e-rigs where convenience doesn’t sacrifice performance. You can expect desktop-level hits free of combustion, no matter whether you’re enjoying wax concentrates or dry herbs. This dual-use rig offers 4 temperature presets right out of the box, ranging from 600°F to 940°F, with temperature controls to a single degree available through the Focus V Carta smartphone app.* No matter whether you want to enjoy delicate coldwater hash or rugged terp diamonds, the CARTA app allows you to access the perfect temperature for the job by connecting your favorite smartphone to your e-rig via Bluetooth wireless technology. Not only does the app deliver you bull’s eye temperature control, but it also includes a remote control function and dab counter!



The Focus V Carta Laser Edition Electronic Rig includes 4 buckets for pairing with the included Everlast Atomizer, one fashioned from quartz and the other from titanium. Both buckets can achieve higher levels of heat than the majority of competitors. The quartz bucket is perfect for quick heating and flavorful hits, whereas the titanium bucket holds heat longer and is rugged enough to take some abuse. The ergonomic design of the Focus V Carta Laser Edition includes a fully customizable removable glass top, making it even easier to pack up and hit the road. Rounded out by haptic feedback that vibrates to keep you aware of your vape rig’s status, the Laser Edition Carta from Focus V is the pinnacle of portable dabbing.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

Focus V Carta Laser Edition E-Rig

Powerful Desktop Performance

Quartz & Titanium Buckets

4 Preset Heat Settings

Illuminating Glass Top

Colorful LED Lights

Haptic Feedback

USB Charging

4 Unique Colors

Bluetooth Capability*

2-in-1 E-Rig Vaporizer

Compact & Travel-Friendly

Rechargeable 18350 Batteries

Comfortable Ergonomic Design



Box Includes:



1 x Focus V Carta Laser Edition Rig

1 x Borosilicate Glass Carb Cap

2 x Titanium Buckets

1 x Everlast Atomizer

2 x Quartz Buckets

1 x Dabber Tool

1 x Carrying Case

2 x 18350 Batteries

1 x USB Charging Cable

1 x Silicone Wax Container

1 x Pack of Alcohol Cleaning Wipes



*Please Note: Apple has removed all vaporizer-related apps from their App Store and the CARTA App is not currently available for iOS and Apple devices. The Focus V Carta still functions as normal without the smartphone application. The CARTA App is still available for download on all Android devices.