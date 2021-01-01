About this product
Feast your eyes on the RöK, Pulsar's premier electric dab rig. Measuring a compact 6.75” inches tall and featuring a glass beaker base with a glass showerhead percolator housed within the center, the RoK Vaporizer was built to provide super smooth vapor both at home and on-the-go. Equipped with dual compatibility to handle both concentrates and dry herbs, the RoK brings an unprecedented level of customization in a world of constantly evolving vaporization devices. Simply swap out the included atomizer cup based on your material and your good to go!
The ergonomic body of the Pulsar RoK E-Rig was designed to fit comfortably in one hand so you can maneuver your materials and included carb caps with your other hand. The RoK is equipped with 3 temperature settings and a 30-second "RöK Mode" that provides continuous hits for any group sessions! This electric rig enables the ability to experience premium innovation and taste the full flavor profiles of your exquisite concentrates. The Pulsar RoK Electric Dab Rig Vaporizer is where functionality meets performance and enables yet another way to enjoy the higher culture.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🍯🌿
Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig Vaporizer
Borosilicate Glass Beaker Base
Showerhead Disc Perc
Customizable Parts
3 Voltage Settings
Isolated Air Paths
All-Metal Body
Simple to Use
6.75” inches Tall
Carb Caps Included
30 Second “RöK Mode”
Compact & Portable Design
Quartz & Ceramic Atomizer Cups
1 Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty
Box Includes:
1 x Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig Vaporizer
4 x Crud Bud Alcohol Filled Cotton Buds
1 x Coilless Ceramic Atomizer Cup
1 x Coilless Quartz Atomizer Cup
2 x Silicone Atomizer Collars
1 x USB Charging Cable
1 x Dry Herb Carb Cap
1 x Wax Carb Cap
2 x Wire Brushes
1 x Dabber Tool
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
