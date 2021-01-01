About this product

The Puffco Peak Pro is an upgrade on the original Peak and includes all the features you could want in an Electric Dab Rig. The Peak Pro is a smart rig designed specifically to unlock the true power of your wax concentrates, providing the clearest expression of potency, flavor, and effects of the plant they're derived from. For the beginner, it's the most efficient and seamless way to experience the magic of concentrates. For the connoisseur, it offers the highest level of customization and control to dial in the exact dabbing experience you're looking for.



When digging into the details, you will quickly see that the Puffco Peak Pro is unmatched in terms of smart features. The Peak Pro comes fully equipped with haptic feedback, sesh-mode for social dabbing, a 2 hour charging time on its long-lasting battery, and intelligent temperature calibration with a vibrant LED light band. It also has a 20-second average heat-up time and comes pre-set with 4 color-coded temperature settings (450°F, 500°F, 550°F, and 600°F), but can be customized using the Puffco Peak Pro app*. The discreet light band provides colorful battery and heat cycle indicators when needed and conceals itself when they're not. The smart haptic feedback will vibrate while engaging with the Puffco Peak Pro at all times and works to ensure you get perfect, consistent hits.



If you're already a Puffco Peak owner and asking yourself if it is worth the upgrade, consider these additions to the Pro model. The original Peak was equipped with a high-grade ceramic bowl that activates flavor at lower temperatures, minimizes harshness, and delivers smooth, tasty vapor clouds. The Peak Pro E-Rig is equipped with the same high-grade ceramic bowl that comes with the Peak, except 40% larger. On top of that, the Puffco Peak Pro has wireless charging capability that can be utilized with a Puffco Power Dock, as well as a USB-C charger, so you’ll spend less time waiting and more time vaping. If you are a fan of water filtration, the Peak Pro glass mouthpiece has double the water capacity for better water filtration and cooler vapor. Lastly, the Puffco Peak Pro has Bluetooth connectivity that can be controlled with the touch of a finger for use with the new Puffco Peak App. Get the Puffco Peak Pro for a truly Smart E-Rig that will meet all your vaping needs in style.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Puffco Peak Pro Smart e-Rig

Water Filtration Mouthpiece

Bluetooth App Connectivity*

Removable Ceramic Bowl

Fast 30 Second Heat Up

Rugged Silicone Base

40% Larger Chamber

Hand-Blown Glass

LED Light Band

Rapid Heating

7” inches Tall

USB-C Charging

2.75” inches Wide

High Heat Retention

Wireless Qi Charging

4 Preset Heat Settings

Double Water Capacity

‘Sesh Mode’ for Sharing

Vibrating Haptic Feedback

Customizable Temperatures

Carb Cap & Metal Dabber Tool

Intelligent Temperature Calibration

Provides 30+ Dabs Per Full Charge



Box Includes:



1 x Puffco Peak Pro Smart E-Rig

1 x Glass Mouthpiece

1 x Oculus Carb Cap

5 x Cleaning Swabs

1 x Ceramic Bowl

1 x Dabber Tool

1 x Carrying Case

1 x USB-C Charger



*Please Note: Apple has removed all vaporizer-related apps from their App Store and the Puffco Peak Pro App is not currently available for iOS and Apple devices. The Puffco Peak Pro was designed with this in mind so that no excess capabilities are restricted if the ban continues and/or is extended into the Android app store.