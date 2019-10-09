Loading…
Headband Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

by Califari
HybridTHC 20%CBD
An eighth rolled into seven .5g pre-rolls. Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.

Headband

Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis' power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

1,818 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Califari
It’s the farms of Humboldt and the surf of Malibu. It’s the Z-boys of Dog Town and the mountain bikes of Marin. It’s Jerry Garcia on Haight Ashbury, it’s Jim Morrison on Venice Beach. It’s Dr Dre straight outta Compton. It's The Dude. It’s the first medical marijuana state. It’s behind San Rafael High school at 420 in the afternoon. It’s Jack Herer, it’s Tommy Chong, it’s Carl Sagan, it’s Snoop and Cypress Hill. It’s weed, it’s wax, it’s crumble, it’s hash. It’s in blunts, it’s in joints it’s in brownies. it’s in vapes. it’s in marijuana.  It’s in California.   It’s Califari.