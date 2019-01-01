 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. Califari
Califari

In Us We Trust

Skater & herb lover Julz Lynn joined Califari for a day in the life inna view! Come Check it out!
OG Kush By Jesse Hernandez #Urbanaztec -one of 30 Cannabis Prints from Califari's strain art series!
Our homie Doug of Venice - one of the originals from Panama - smoke, skate, surf, repeat!
The Jack Herer 420 Bill! Our latest poster honoring the legendary Cannabis & Hemp Activist & Author
Artist and happy hooper Shirley Monge from Costa Rica enjoys magic hour in Playa Del Rey, CA.
About Califari

It’s the farms of Humboldt and the surf of Malibu. It’s the Z-boys of Dog Town and the mountain bikes of Marin. It’s Jerry Garcia on Haight Ashbury, it’s Jim Morrison on Venice Beach. It’s Dr Dre straight outta Compton. It's The Dude. It’s the first medical marijuana state. It’s behind San Rafael High school at 420 in the afternoon. It’s Jack Herer, it’s Tommy Chong, it’s Carl Sagan, it’s Snoop and Cypress Hill. It’s weed, it’s wax, it’s crumble, it’s hash. It’s in blunts, it’s in joints it’s in brownies. it’s in vapes. it’s in marijuana.  It’s in California.   It’s Califari.

