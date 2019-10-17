About this product
Where quality meets affordability on the concentrate shelf is where you’ll find California Love Surf Sauce. Live resin level terpene profiles are achieved at shatter prices through high-quality cured input materials that yield with efficiency. Even if you've never stepped foot on a surfboard, California Love Surf Sauce lets you ride the wave like you're Kelly Slater.
About this strain
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.