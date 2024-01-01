About this product
Essentials | Packaged Flower | Slurty3 | 1/2oz
Hybrid
About this strain
Slurty3 is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Slurricaneand Gelato 33. Bred by Purple City Genetics, Slurty3 is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Slurty3 effects make them feel talkative, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Slurty3 when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Slurty3 features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, earthy, and floral. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slurty3, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
