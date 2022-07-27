Discover the California Lightworks SolarXtreme 500 LED Grow Light

Providing coverage for 16 square feet, our SolarXtreme 500 full-spectrum LED grow lights support all phases of the growing cycle, whether used for small-scale home growing or in a grow tent. The grow light system’s innovative design eliminates LED drivers. This is because of a revolutionary chip-on-board design and direct AC drive built into the unit.



High-efficiency LEDs provide an output that draws less energy and results in much lower costs than traditional LED lights. At the same time, this latest addition to our line of LED plant lights puts out the full spectrum, and there’s no need to adjust the system based on changes to your yield. You can, therefore, optimize plant health and get more of it per wattage. In fact, this product consumes as much as half the electricity of traditional LED greenhouse lights.



This compact unit offers the following advantages of large LED lights, so your home or small growing operation can thrive:



Power Draw: 400w

500 PPFD Distance: 24"

800 PPFD Distance: 18"

Max Current: 3.3A @120v

Coverage Area: Up to 4' x 4'

Heat Output: 1280 BTU

Dimensions: 18" x 8.5" x 4"

Weight: 11 lbs.

Thermal Management: Active

Warranty:3 Years



SOLARXTREME OPTIGROW FULL SPECTRUM



*The SolarXtreme 500 is not compatible with the SolarSystem Controller. SolarXtreme series lights must be plugged into a standard timer for automated scheduling.